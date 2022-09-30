The village of Scarsdale’s ban on the use of gas-powered leaf blowers continues this fall on weekends, Mondays and Federal holidays. Electric leaf blowers are still allowed any day, year round, on weekdays between 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. and weekends between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.

We know many Scarsdale residents enjoyed the absence of these incredibly loud and polluting devices during the spring and summer months. We have heard from many residents, especially people working from home, that this law has greatly improved the quality of life in our town. Backyards returned to being enjoyable refuges and outdoor conversations were again possible.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.