The village of Scarsdale’s ban on the use of gas-powered leaf blowers continues this fall on weekends, Mondays and Federal holidays. Electric leaf blowers are still allowed any day, year round, on weekdays between 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. and weekends between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.
We know many Scarsdale residents enjoyed the absence of these incredibly loud and polluting devices during the spring and summer months. We have heard from many residents, especially people working from home, that this law has greatly improved the quality of life in our town. Backyards returned to being enjoyable refuges and outdoor conversations were again possible.
We applaud the compliance of the majority of landscapers who have adopted the use of quiet, clean, electric blowers. We also applaud the village of Scarsdale’s Public Works and Parks departments for switching to all-electric blowers.
Residents should remind their landscapers of the continued ban on gas blower use on weekends, Mondays and holidays from Oct. 1-Dec. 31. Between those date, gas-powered blowers can be used Tuesday-Friday between 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. only. A total gas blower ban goes back into effect on Jan. 1, 2023 and continues through Sept. 30, 2023.
Village code enforcement officers will be issuing summonses to landscapers and residents for violations by landscapers on their property. If you see a violation it can be reported to the Building Department Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at 914-722-1140 or building@scarsdale.com and to the Police Department at 914-722-1200 at all other times.
On behalf of the Scarsdale Conservation Advisory Council
