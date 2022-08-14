That Rep. Jamaal Bowman is a failed candidate is demonstrated by coverage in the Inquirer of the recent League of Women Voters debate with the candidates running in the Congressional District 16 Democratic primary [“Congressional candidates face off in LWV forum,” Aug. 5].

Bowman is quoted as saying that he will “work with Republicans when they stop trying to destroy our democracy.” That eliminates half of Congress. He voted against the infrastructure bill, voted to defund the police, and argued for a sharp increase in taxes. That eliminates almost all of the other half of Congress. It is no wonder that Bowman is an ineffective legislator. Underscoring it all in a more recent debate [hosted by Indivisible Westchester on Aug. 3], he pointed to the existence of Scarsdale — by name! — as evidence of the failure of our democracy.

