That Rep. Jamaal Bowman is a failed candidate is demonstrated by coverage in the Inquirer of the recent League of Women Voters debate with the candidates running in the Congressional District 16 Democratic primary [“Congressional candidates face off in LWV forum,” Aug. 5].
Bowman is quoted as saying that he will “work with Republicans when they stop trying to destroy our democracy.” That eliminates half of Congress. He voted against the infrastructure bill, voted to defund the police, and argued for a sharp increase in taxes. That eliminates almost all of the other half of Congress. It is no wonder that Bowman is an ineffective legislator. Underscoring it all in a more recent debate [hosted by Indivisible Westchester on Aug. 3], he pointed to the existence of Scarsdale — by name! — as evidence of the failure of our democracy.
Bowman is a flamethrower without a realistic plan and the support of his colleagues. In his two years in office, he has managed to antagonize colleagues and allies.
The risk in this election is that Vedat Gashi and Catherine Parker will split the vote, thereby handing Bowman a win. And it’s a real risk.
My lawn sign says Vedat Gashi for Congress — he’s got incredible momentum evidenced by a score of endorsements (including Nita Lowey, Elliot Engel and Mike Spano) and effective fundraising.
Vedat Gashi is the only candidate who can defeat Bowman. His legislative experience and commonsense approach to finance form a strong foundation. He is for codifying Roe vs. Wade, ensuring equality of opportunity and return of the SALT deduction. And he supports funding for police training and repairing Westchester’s infrastructure. Moreover, Gashi has a visceral understanding of the need to support our allies — he is a strong supporter of aid to Ukraine and of the Abraham Accords.
I’m hoping we can avoid a morning after that recognizes Parker as the spoiler in the effort to defeat Rep. Bowman.
I’m hoping for a big turnout for Gashi to avoid another term of rhetoric devoid of accomplishment.
