On Veterans Day, Nov. 11, I received an unexpected and wonderful visit from Maeve Richmond, a fifth grade Girl Scout from Troop 1436, and her grandfather, Scarsdale resident and Vietnam veteran Dan Caro. Maeve greeted me with a smile, a “thank you for your service,” a hand drawn note and a box of my favorite Do-Si-Dos. When I shared that my wife Dorothy is a lifetime member of the Scarsdale Girl Scouts who loves to camp, her grandfather said he used to help on camping trips when Maeve’s mother (and current Scout leader) Donna was a young Scout.
I subsequently learned that nine troops in Scarsdale and Edgemont participated in the program honoring veterans, on a mission to deliver 132 boxes of cookies to veterans in our community. Troop 1436 also prepared 60 individual gift bags and cards for veterans, including those attending the American Legion memorial event at the Memorial Garden on Nov. 11.
I was deeply moved by the visit from Maeve and her grandfather. As we come out of many months of social distancing and as my military service becomes a more distant memory, it is moments like these that remind me of how generations of Girl Scouts continue to make our community a warm and caring environment.
DAVID KROENLEIN
Brewster Road
