Thank you for the balanced reporting that you added to the coverage of the Scarsdale Adult School panel discussion on the legalization of marijuana. You added that there are people opposed to legalization. [“Informed Perspectives on legalizing marijuana in New York State,” page 1, Feb. 28].
Scarsdale Adult School may have presented the “Informed Perspectives” from industry experts but it appears to have been a one-sided perspective only. If you had not added an opposite viewpoint at the article’s end, we would have thought that marijuana was a cure-all for every ailment in society.
I say — go slow. My perspective comes from being a 20-year-old in the ’60s when some friends dropped out, morphed into potheads and moved on to other serious addictions. Some never recovered.
Balanced discussions are needed. Financial experts, pot historians and pain managers should stand aside for now. Discussions should focus on the pros and cons of whether or not legal marijuana serves a balanced public purpose.
RICHARD FONTANA
Gorham Road
