This past weekend (Fourth of July holiday) my wife and I witnessed three fireworks shows. They were at Rye Playland, Kensico Dam and Tarrytown. The crowds were plentiful at all three and were comprised of people of all different races, ethnicity, religion, genders, and I would guess people of differing political views.
At Kensico, it was announced that 15,000 people were in attendance. There were situations where children playing ball or just running around infringed on others’ space. Yet, there were no incidents. People were happy to be out and celebrating the founding of this great country. There were no cries of racism or “get out of my face” or similar kinds of threats or attempts at negative interaction. Just Americans out to enjoy their freedoms and having a good time. It was three wonderful experiences; how lucky we are. Shame on those who attempt to divide us for their own personal gain and who constantly talk down this wonderful country.
Leonard Rich
Canterbury Road
