The Inquirer’s coverage of the District 16 congressional candidates’ forum [“District 16 candidates face off in LWV forum,” Oct. 14] shows clear differences between Dr. Miriam Levitt Flisser and Rep. Jamaal Bowman. Levitt Flisser gets it right on inflation, education and the environment.
On the economy, Levitt Flisser rightly notes that increasing government spending will not lower inflation. She calls for controlling excessive government spending to mitigate inflation. On the other hand, Bowman believes that somehow price controls and higher taxes on the wealthy and corporations will lower inflation.
On education, Levitt Flisser comes out strongly on the side of ensuring a voice for parents in their children’s education. Further, she says that schools should not be “undermining a strong cultural heritage.” Bowman is tepid at best saying parents should be “part of the discussion” around education, yet he wants to lower the academic bar by removing standardized tests.
On the environment, as mayor of Scarsdale, Levitt Flisser got things done and was recognized for environmental projects that had a positive impact on Scarsdale. Her practical approach would have us first get out of the current energy crisis. Bowman had a number of vague ideas including a “green new deal for public schools.”
We have the opportunity to be represented in Congress by a proven leader from Scarsdale who understands our community and offers positive solutions to address issues in the economy, education and the environment. Join me in voting for Dr. Miriam Levitt Flisser for Congress.
