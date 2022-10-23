The Inquirer’s coverage of the District 16 congressional candidates’ forum [“District 16 candidates face off in LWV forum,” Oct. 14] shows clear differences between Dr. Miriam Levitt Flisser and Rep. Jamaal Bowman. Levitt Flisser gets it right on inflation, education and the environment.

On the economy, Levitt Flisser rightly notes that increasing government spending will not lower inflation. She calls for controlling excessive government spending to mitigate inflation. On the other hand, Bowman believes that somehow price controls and higher taxes on the wealthy and corporations will lower inflation.

