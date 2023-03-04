I commend The Scarsdale Inquirer for an excellent editorial on Gov. Kathy Hochul’s housing initiative [“Trial balloon,” Feb. 24]. At the same time, I am extremely disappointed in Sen. Shelley Mayer’s support of the plan. It demonstrates a lack of understanding of land use law and total disregard for the community’s welfare.

Financially accessible housing is a very real problem. According to the U.S. Census, 39% of Westchester County is house poor — meaning that more than 30% of their income goes for housing. The problem transcends several income levels. While Gov. Hochul’s objective is laudable, the execution is draconian. The initiative will fail to achieve its objective of significantly impacting the housing crisis, and will damage the retirement plans of many residents whose savings depend on the equity in their homes.

