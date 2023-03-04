I commend The Scarsdale Inquirer for an excellent editorial on Gov. Kathy Hochul’s housing initiative [“Trial balloon,” Feb. 24]. At the same time, I am extremely disappointed in Sen. Shelley Mayer’s support of the plan. It demonstrates a lack of understanding of land use law and total disregard for the community’s welfare.
Financially accessible housing is a very real problem. According to the U.S. Census, 39% of Westchester County is house poor — meaning that more than 30% of their income goes for housing. The problem transcends several income levels. While Gov. Hochul’s objective is laudable, the execution is draconian. The initiative will fail to achieve its objective of significantly impacting the housing crisis, and will damage the retirement plans of many residents whose savings depend on the equity in their homes.
In the likely event that municipalities fall short of the 3% growth threshold, the proposal calls for the state to take over land use decisions ignoring local land use laws and even the State Environmental Quality Review Act. This will throw the real estate market into chaos. It won’t affect the rich. Nothing requires them to subdivide their property or build another house or multifamily dwelling on it … and they probably won’t. The people having trouble paying their mortgage and wanting another source of income will take advantage by selling off to developers. This will drive real estate values down in these middle- and working class areas where the house is a key component of their retirement savings.
Gov. Hochul’s plan also suspends zoning laws within ½ mile of a MTA train station, allowing multifamily units regardless of current zoning, with the density restriction no less than 50 people per acre. Apartment buildings already exist along most lines and these adjacent houses tend to be smaller and on smaller lots. Developers will benefit while hardworking wage earners, with much of their savings tied up in their homes, will be hurt.
The concept of accessory dwelling units (ADUs) does have merit — particularly for family members or caregivers. But, it requires strong safety precautions, including accessibility. The governor’s plan does not require an outside entrance. People living in a basement or an attic need direct and quick egress in an emergency. Also, there are no parking requirements. In many neighborhoods, street parking is at a premium, and nonexistent in the winter. Streets are narrow, making it difficult for emergency vehicles to maneuver. The appropriate location of ADUs should be left to local authorities, not to some blanket edict from Albany. Further, ADUs will do little to address the housing crisis for families. Putting young families in basements, attics and garages is not appropriate. They deserve better.
No doubt the housing crisis must be addressed aggressively. But, it needs to be addressed strategically and on a local level to ensure a good quality of life for all. A one-size-fits-all edict from Albany with clear disregard for the quality of life in our communities is not the solution.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.