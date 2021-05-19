We have all had our low moments during the pandemic. We lost loved ones and jobs. We missed our friends, our relatives, our daily freedoms. And yet there are reasons to be hopeful as the COVID-19 vaccine will likely mean a return to some semblance of normalcy. As we continue to crave connectedness, however, we may find ourselves feeling overwhelmed, anxious or depressed.
May is Mental Health Awareness Month, a reminder that we are not alone in what we are experiencing and that it is time to take stock and seek help if our thoughts and behaviors are affecting daily life.
This past year, experts have witnessed a surge in mental health issues related to the pandemic. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), pre-pandemic one in 10 adults in the U.S. expressed having symptoms of a depressive disorder, which increased to roughly four in 10 adults in the last year. The CDC also reported that two out of five U.S. residents dealt with a variety of mental health issues in the first half of 2020. A study by the Healthcare Association of New York State showed that more than a third of residents reported a poor level of mental health as of October 2020. Local needs for mental health care in Westchester County have just about doubled, and the numbers are even larger in communities of color.
Here in Westchester County, we have increased support services through our community partners to ensure everyone has access to services and resources to meet those increased needs. Many nonprofits in Westchester did not have the technology necessary to provide mental health services virtually. That’s why the Westchester Community Foundation, which addresses core quality of life needs through responsible philanthropy, provided a grant to Scarsdale Edgemont Family Counseling Service (SFCS) to help deliver these critically needed services remotely.
Who is most in need of services? At SFCS, we have seen 5-year-old children and 95-year-old seniors. Parents are stressed out trying to balance remote learning for their young children and their own jobs. And adult children have spent hours teaching elderly parents how to use Zoom so they can see their grandchildren. We have also seen an uptick in marital and couples therapy as loved ones adjusted to a 24/7 life together in quarantine.
That grant for technology assistance has also enabled SFCS to provide virtual trainings to help families and loved ones identify the warning signs of mental health concerns and know whom they can turn to for help. It has also provided an outlet for bringing residents together for book readings while also helping those living in isolation. Strangers have become friends.
We can’t predict when the pandemic might end. We do know that it will have a long-lasting impact on our mental health. Our organizations will be there to help deliver peace of mind. At the end of the day, it is OK to not be OK. Realizing that is the first big step.
LAURA ROSSI
Executive Director of the Westchester Community Foundation
JAY GENOVA
Executive Director, Scarsdale Edgemont Family Counseling Service
