The following email message sent March 17 to members of the community is reprinted with the writers’ permission.
Dear Friends,
We hope this note finds you well and safe during this strange and unsettling time. As we are all aware, we owe an immeasurable debt of gratitude to our dedicated health care workers, many of whom are our friends and neighbors and will be working around the clock on the frontlines of this crisis. Many will not be able to see loved ones and children for long periods of time due to risk of exposure.
We have coordinated with White Plains Hospital administration and found a suitable way to thank our health care professionals for their service and tremendous sacrifice. We are organizing meals to be delivered to the emergency room doctors, nurses and staff at White Plains Hospital throughout the coming weeks. We will order from local restaurants which, no doubt, will also be challenged during this difficult time. The hospital and emergency department are appreciative of this outpouring of support.
White Plains Hospital will be accepting donations for this purpose. You can contribute by following this link, https://www.wphospital.org/covid19help. All donations are tax deductible. Should restaurants be forced to close in the coming days, your donation will be rolled into a general donation fund to the hospital.
Thank you for your support. We hope you and your families stay healthy.
RACHEL KRISBERGH
Greenacres Avenue
JENNIFER GALEON
Garden Road
DARA GRUENBERG
Hampton Road
