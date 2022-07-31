A letter from David DePietto in the Inquirer [“Edgemonters deserve answers on plans for community pool,” May 20] claimed the town of Greenburgh had ignored an engineering report produced more than 12 years ago. The letter went on to say the town had spent almost nothing addressing the issues (except for new pool lining) and that there have been numerous closures over the last few years.
After reading Mr. DePietto’s letter, I sent a response to the Inquirer pointing out inaccuracies, along with corroborating evidence. I suggested they could confirm my facts by calling Gerry Byrne, the commissioner of Parks and Recreation.
Finally, seven weeks after Mr. DePietto’s letter ran and five weeks after my letter was submitted but not published, the Inquirer met with Mr. Byrne, toured the facility, and wrote a follow-up story [“Resident, town differ on state of Greenburgh pool,” July 22]. Mr. Byrne confirmed that what Mr. DePietto had written was patently false. The town had addressed the most serious issue of pool leakage by finding a much more cost-efficient solution. They spent more than $1 million in capital, including more than $700,000 not related to the pool lining, compared to $0 claimed by Mr. DePietto. There were also no significant pool closures as Mr. DePietto had claimed.
Unfortunately, rather than stating that Mr. DePietto was mistaken in his claims, the Inquirer headline made it appear like it was his word against Mr. Byrne. They even allowed Mr. DePietto to restate much of his letter in the article — giving his letter even more credibility. The Inquirer reporter saw the pool with his own eyes. He got the actual capital expenditures from Mr. Byrne. He found out there were no significant closures as Mr. DePietto claimed and that the pool is expected to be operable for several more years.
The Inquirer called that a “disagreement.” It is not a disagreement. Mr. Byrne stated the facts. The pool has operated well for the 12 years since the engineering report as a result of the new lining and other capital improvements already made and others planning to be made. Eventually, the pool will have to be replaced, but not for several years down the road.
The town is not perfect. But Mr. Byrne and his organization should be praised for what they have been able to accomplish with the pool. Putting Mr. DePietto’s clear misstatements on the same level as Mr. Byrne spending the time to sit down with the reporter and go over what actually happened is far below the journalistic standard I expect from this newspaper.
The Scarsdale Inquirer is an important information tool in our community. As such, it has the responsibility to research the facts and correct its own mistakes when it makes them. It should do so in this case.
