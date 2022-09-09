It’s been 21 years since 9/11. High school and most college students were not alive during the horrific September 11 attacks — four coordinated suicide terrorist attacks carried out by Al Qaeda against the United States.
The town of Greenburgh wants to make sure that no one ever forgets that horrible day. A few years ago volunteers decided to produce a 9/11 Greenburgh stories initiative. Some of the people who have been interviewed were first responders who helped out during the tragic day. Others were at Ground Zero during the tragedy. And, some members of the community lost families and friends. Volunteers interviewed Greenburgh residents whose lives were impacted by 9/11. These stories and interviews are archived on the town of Greenburgh’s website at https://bit.ly/3DZ3Bqh.
