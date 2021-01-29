Greenburgh Commissioner of Public Works Rich Fon and I recently took a tour of the village of Scarsdale Recycling Center. Very impressive. During our visit, we observed nonstop activity — residents recycling e-waste, organic food, plastic bags and textiles, and residents taking/leaving reusable items at the site for others to pick up and reuse. They could drop off furniture and cooking oil. See details on some of the links below.
I asked our new commissioner if he could explore the possibility of finding a location in the town of Greenburgh to offer residents a similar service.
We can learn from the experiences of our neighboring communities. Scarsdale deserves to be commended for an outstanding and well-run service. I’m pleased that Scarsdale did not copyright a good idea and it welcomes other communities to implement its innovative program.
For more information, see scarsdale.com/657/Take-It-or-Leave-It, scarsdale.com/564/Furniture-Donation-Bin-at-Recycling-Center, scarsdale.com/827/Cooking-Oil-Recycling and scarsdale.com/176/Textile-Recycling.
Paul Feiner
Greenburgh Town Supervisor
