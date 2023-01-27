(The following letter is written in response to the obituary published in the Inquirer’s Jan. 6 print edition and online at http://bit.ly/3wpCJgv.)
Please log in or register for a new account to continue reading.
(The following letter is written in response to the obituary published in the Inquirer’s Jan. 6 print edition and online at http://bit.ly/3wpCJgv.)
To the Editor,
I knew Gregory de Sousa for over 40 years, both as a friend and as a fellow volunteer firefighter (one of the first to enter the fire ground and one of the last to leave). He was the hallmark of a Scarsdale resident commitment to community. We have lost more than a volunteer, we have lost a public servant (hard to replace in these times). As I have told Sylvia, his wife, “Life doesn’t end, it just changes.”
I have enclosed a poem, “The True Gentleman,” by John Walter Wayland, as a reflection on who Gregory de Sousa was.
“The true gentleman is the man whose conduct proceeds from good will and an acute sense of propriety, and whose self-control is equal to all emergencies; who does not make the poor man conscious of his poverty, the obscure man of his obscurity, or any man of his inferiority or deformity; who is himself humbled if necessity compels him to humble another; who does not flatter wealth, cringe before power, or boast of his own possessions or achievements; who speaks with frankness but always with sincerity and sympathy; whose deed follows his word; who thinks of the rights and feelings of others, rather than his own; and who appears well in any company, a man with whom honor is sacred and virtue safe.”
— John Walter Wayland
MATTHEW CALLAGHAN
Carman Road
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.