It is my honor and privilege to write this letter to share my unequivocal support of Dara Gruenberg for village trustee.

Dara and I met nine years ago through our mutual connection with Westchester Reform Temple. The attribute that struck me most in our first encounter is the same one that she still exudes today: she is a changemaker. She embodies empathy and commitment and she seems to have an endless supply of energy to devote to the causes she champions. Throughout the near decade of our friendship, I have watched her advocate passionately for the widest array of institutions, ranging from White Plains Hospital to Feeding Westchester. Her drive and enthusiasm are contagious and her earnest love of volunteerism enables her to recruit volunteers to work alongside her, supporting and benefiting local nonprofits. As one of her recruits, I can honestly say that her dedication to service is inspiring. 

