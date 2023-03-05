It is my honor and privilege to write this letter to share my unequivocal support of Dara Gruenberg for village trustee.
Dara and I met nine years ago through our mutual connection with Westchester Reform Temple. The attribute that struck me most in our first encounter is the same one that she still exudes today: she is a changemaker. She embodies empathy and commitment and she seems to have an endless supply of energy to devote to the causes she champions. Throughout the near decade of our friendship, I have watched her advocate passionately for the widest array of institutions, ranging from White Plains Hospital to Feeding Westchester. Her drive and enthusiasm are contagious and her earnest love of volunteerism enables her to recruit volunteers to work alongside her, supporting and benefiting local nonprofits. As one of her recruits, I can honestly say that her dedication to service is inspiring.
Dara and I have worked closely together over the past six years on the Executive Committee of the Friends of the Scarsdale Library. As the FOSL president, Dara had a clear vision of what a reimagined library could offer to our community and she had the fortitude to make her vision become a reality. In her role, she initiated and spearheaded many improvements to the FOSL Board and its processes; perhaps the most meaningful development was to double the size of our board. She believed it was essential that the board represent the voices of the diverse constituencies within Scarsdale. Throughout the entire process of renovating and expanding the library, Dara was committed to the idea that the library should be a site of learning, connection and exploration for everyone.
I can attest that the quality that makes Dara’s leadership so remarkable is her ability to both energize and collaborate with a wide range of people and perspectives. She solicits the opinions of others, listens deeply and actively, and values finding consensus above all else. She genuinely cares about our village and its residents and as trustee she would work tirelessly with other board members to make thoughtful, well-reasoned, and forward-thinking decisions. Dara would be a dedicated, effective and impactful trustee and I urge everyone to vote for her on March 21.
