I so enjoyed Susan Bouchard’s evocative and moving article in The Scarsdale Inquirer [Guest Column, July 21] about the holiday visits with her father’s family village in Italy. It was easy to picture a young Susan looking on in astonishment as the mountain of gifts her father brought turned the village into a little replica of New York — and to empathize with Susan and her mother when her munificent father encouraged them to give away their own belongings too!
The poet John Surowiecki wrote, “Of the various kinds of intelligence, generosity is the first.” Susan’s father was clever enough to know there’s no better way to be happy than to bring happiness to the people around you. Thank you to Susan for generously sharing that family joy with the rest of us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.