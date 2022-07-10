Research shows that 15-20% of the population is dyslexic. District enrollment in Scarsdale for grades K-12 is approximately 4,800 (or 370 per grade). That means more than 50 students in each grade could potentially be dyslexic. Maybe your child is one. Now you must navigate the maze.
First, start with diagnostics. This may sound straightforward, but it’s not. The report in the Inquirer [“Special Report: Balanced literacy and dyslexia,” June 7] offered some clues. In the words of one brave Scarsdale mother, “at my first IEP meeting for my kids they didn’t want me to use the word ‘dyslexia.’” Really? As a result, “it was a struggle with the district to get her second child evaluated.” Sure, how can you measure something you can’t name? Believe Scarsdale’s Beth Goldoff when she says, “I don’t know why they don’t like that term in the schools, but they don’t.”
Second, use the right tests. All schools are required by law to test, but many will not use the proper assessments. Scarsdale didn’t. I know it sounds incredible, but don’t we see examples everyday of institutions failing their constituencies? Fortunately, we have the Harvard of dyslexia [Windward School] in our backyard. Let’s be clear: Your job is to help your child, not change the public school. Simply call Windward, get a list of appropriate tests, and pay a consultant to evaluate your child. Establish baseline and degree of severity. Heed the words of Laurie Feinstein who got a private evaluation “to make sure she could provide what her child needs.”
Third, recognize the clock is ticking. You are deep in the maze, lost. So you talk to professionals — teachers, administrators, reading specialists, special educators, school psychologists — desperate to understand options. What I say next may not be kind, but it was my searing experience with my son. The Inquirer’s Special Report, in fact, reminded me of the heavy fog of confusion that soon descends. Listen carefully: “Balanced literacy,” “dispositions,” “learning community,” “comorbidity,” “integrated co-teaching classrooms” and “structured approaches,” which lead eventually to “rebalancing the balanced literacy classroom.” Got it. These are smart experts who understand education. So we followed their advice about the special class and put our little boy on a bus from Edgewood to Fox Meadow. After two years, with our son reading at the second percentile, someone with the highest degree conferred by universities suggested medication to manage his spreading anxieties. What? That’s when the fog lifted. “No, he’s anxious because you can’t teach him to read.” We started fighting for daylight.
Finally, I implore you to attend an informational session at The Windward School. Learn why “busloads” of students enroll. My wife knew the headmaster, so following the larger session we attended, he brought us into a side room with a small round table. After pleasantries, he turned in his chair, leaned forward and said in a lowered voice without a wisp of doubt, “Windward will save your son’s life.” And he was right.
Stephen M. Lambert, Ph.D.
Carman Road
