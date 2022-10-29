Halloween is one of the most exciting times of the year for most children, but it can also be life threatening for many. One in 13 children suffers from food allergies, which means that you will likely be visited by several young people on Halloween night with food allergies. Many candies are off limits for kids with food allergies and these children (and their parents) must approach Halloween with extreme caution and diligent label reading. To help make Halloween safer and more inclusive for all trick-or-treaters, FARE (Food Allergy Research & Education) has created the Teal Pumpkin Project in its effort to support the expansive food allergy community.
Please consider the following in preparation for Halloween:
