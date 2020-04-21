Current village trustee Lena Crandall, who is running for re-election on the Citizens’ Non-Partisan Party Row B, has suggested that the village should stop picking up leaves as a way of decreasing the budget and encouraging residents to have their gardeners mulch the leaves.
Leaf mulching has many benefits, which include eliminating polluting leaf blowers, saving the homeowner money on fertilizer and water, and providing mulch for gardens. Village residents might not be aware that Scarsdale hires temporary workers to collect leaves, rents trucks and diverts many of its workers to leaf pickup. Eliminating leaf pickup would save taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars annually and free up employees for other infrastructure tasks. There might be a hue and cry by residents, but tough times require tough decisions. Greenburgh stopped leaf collection by fiat years ago and, except for immediate pushback in the year it was done, no one gives second thoughts to it now.
Most mowers, both professional and home use, have mulching attachments. For large collections of leaves, electric mulchers are available for under $150.
I hope the village board will consider not only stopping leaf pickup but also the pickup of grass cuttings. When grass cuttings are collected, the homeowner is throwing out not only about 40% of their billed water but again the fertilizer that the grass cuttings provide if left on the lawn.
The village board and the Citizens’ Non-Partisan Party trustee candidates for election on Row B have a plethora of suggestions for reducing the budget in these uncertain times.
The Voters Choice Party (VCP) candidate [Letters, April 10] has made a ridiculous suggestion to eliminate the salary of our village judge claiming it is a volunteer position. Judge Joaquin Alemany is fair and hardworking, ready at all hours of the day and night to deal with court issues in Scarsdale. The same VCP candidate letter writer objects to the lawyer fees the village spends. It is in fact the people in his party who have sued the village and have wasted significant taxpayer dollars bringing a frivolous lawsuit, which was decided against them. It is time they stopped harassing the village. Voting for their unvetted candidates on Row A would bring disruption to Scarsdale.
WILLIAM STERN
Rural Drive
