I write in support of Mayra Kirkendall-Rodríguez’s candidacy for the Scarsdale School Board.
Currently serving as director of technology and chief information officer for the Greenburgh School District, I have a strong background in public education, from classroom teacher to coordinator of technology policy in the New York State Education Department.
I know Mayra well because we were co-chairs of the Scarsdale Forum’s Education Committee. During our tenure in the Education Committee, we worked on reports related to the Scarsdale school budget, the debate about the Greenacres School renovation, metrics to determine if Scarsdale Schools provide a world-class education, and the need for a long-term financial plan for the Scarsdale School District.
I noticed Mayra’s dedication and tenacity, while being a mom and a wife, and running her own financial consultancy practice. For a moment, I thought it would be challenging for her to keep up with the demands of our committee work. However, she not only kept up with the work but also worked with every member of our committee in a truly democratic approach.
She was instrumental in running a forum at village hall that provided for an engaging talking session between the school board and residents about the Greenacres renovation project. Also, with the assistance of Brice, Mayra’s husband, we were able to successfully run an online and offline live survey for Scarsdale parents talking about what they wanted in a world-class education, helping shape the concept and definition for Scarsdale Schools’ goals.
We also worked together on the board of directors of the Scarsdale Forum, where I witnessed her dedication and leadership working with different forum members on multiple surveys about downtown revitalization and traffic safety. She also supported and contributed to the forum’s newsletter for a while with former Mayor Jon Mark as president of the forum. She was a cheerleader for the Scarsdale Forum repeatedly telling everybody about the mission of the forum as an organization: to research, report and write about key issues in our community to inform our village and Scarsdale school boards.
I believe Mayra works so hard because she comes from a very humble background and appreciates the opportunity to serve our community. She never attended preschool or kindergarten, and when she started first grade in Indiana, she did not even speak a word of English. That was a long time ago; she now speaks six languages and is very active in numerous school and village activities.
Being an immigrant from Peru and living in Scarsdale since 2004, I have seen what can be attained by the power of education in this great country. I am convinced that Mayra is an example of what education can do for all Americans. She believes in the promise that a public education holds for all students and how teaching and learning can prepare our children for life.
I hope that you will join my family and me in voting for her when your ballot arrives in the mail. Be sure you return it to the school district by 5 p.m. on June 9.
CARLOS RAMIREZ
Post Road
