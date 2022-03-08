My first experience with Jeremy Gans illustrated his integrity and warmth so clearly that it’s fitting to share it as a hallmark of why he should be elected as village trustee.
Jeremy served as president of the Scarsdale Youth Soccer board from 2016-19. During his tenure, he received a complaint (via email) from a resident with two young children beginning their soccer journey in Scarsdale. As anyone who has served in any position of authority knows, complaints can be plentiful and very easy to ignore, belittle or minimize. Instead, that complaining resident (me) received a phone call from Jeremy. He spent close to an hour with a stranger on the phone, listening and engaging with me, and slowly but very persuasively helping me off my negative ledge. Through that one interaction, he not only convinced me that my position was wrong, but also very effectively showed me the power of community. He was exceptionally clear in his perspective, but also so respectful, and working so hard to bridge our distance, that he not only changed my tune but motivated me to join him in his community activism on the soccer board and beyond.
I share this story because I believe there is no greater qualification to represent our community as a village trustee than the commitment Jeremy deeply and very genuinely holds — he cares about our community and continually pushes to improve it with his extensive time, talents and hard work. Working closely with him in the years that followed, I was a firsthand witness to these qualities. He was deeply motivated to improve Scarsdale Youth Soccer, tireless in his efforts, and he impressively and collaboratively led the organization through very turbulent times with steadfast resolution.
As one can clearly see from reading Jeremy’s bio, there are many reasons why he is highly qualified for this position. But in a town as esteemed as Scarsdale, eligibility through intellect, professional accomplishment, tenacity and competence is shared by many. What truly sets Jeremy apart and makes him the ideal candidate is simply his genuine and sustained desire to improve our community, and his sincere belief that hard work toward a shared goal, combined with authentically respectful engagement, can create progress and change.
Jeremy is easy-going and affable, but also determined and with steel grit. He is brilliant and accomplished, but his humility and empathy abound. He is a tough-minded, fierce competitor (former Ivy League athlete), but also desirous of a “win-win” and common ground. As a resident of Scarsdale, I couldn’t be more thrilled to support Jeremy Gans’ candidacy for village trustee. He will undoubtedly knock it out of the park. Please vote for him at Scarsdale Public Library on March 15.
SHILPA SPENCER
Cohawney Road
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.