It is with a heavy heart that we write to inform the community of the impending closure of Scarsdale Hardware. For more than 50 years, Scarsdale Hardware has proudly served the community, providing quality products and exceptional customer service. Unfortunately, the current economic climate, declining revenue and competition from online sellers and big box stores have created an unsustainable environment for our business.
We understand the importance of shopping locally and supporting small businesses, and we have been humbled by the support of our loyal customers. However, the reality is that many consumers are turning to online sellers and big box stores for convenience and lower prices. While we have made every effort to adapt to these changing trends, it has become increasingly difficult to compete.
