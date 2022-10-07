The following letter to the community is reprinted at the writer’s request.
As I step down from my role at Scarsdale Edgemont Family Counseling Service, I want to say thanks to all of you for your continued support and encouragement these past seven years. As coordinator of the Aging in Place program, I relished my role and relationships with so many of you, including Scarsdale Village, Scarsdale Recreation, the Scarsdale Library, Scarsdale Schools, the Senior Advisory Council, Scarsdale Business Alliance, Scarsdale Rotary Club, Scarsdale Police, SVAC, local houses of worship, and many more.
