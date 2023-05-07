I was delighted to learn that there’s an end in sight for the Heathcote Road Bridge construction project.
Week after week, month after month, the Heathcote Road Bridge has remained blocked by construction barrier blocks with absolutely no construction happening. The lack of any progress has been a disgrace to the community.
Last February, The Inquirer ran a story: “The Heathcote Bridge repair project is about to go into overdrive.” Really? When? Finally, maybe and hopefully now?
On any weekday morning before or after school, or on any Saturday, cars can be lined up from the Five Corners traffic light to Scarsdale Medical Center on Heathcote Road and beyond. It’s an inconvenience, not to mention a contributor to air pollution for the surrounding homes, stores and athletic field with dozens of cars idling.
And that leads to another traffic debacle. How is it possible there are still no left turn signs at the Five Corners traffic light? Making a left turn from Palmer Road or Wilmot Road anytime during the day is like driving a bumper car at Playland. It is not unusual, when traffic is backed up, to miss making a left turn and waiting for the light to turn green a second time.
Where are the village of Scarsdale employees who deal with traffic? And why have they done nothing to relieve the hassle of driving in our community? They need to leave village hall and take a drive through the Five Corners light. And good luck getting to their destination on time.
