To the Editor,
The rehabilitation of the Heathcote Road Bridge has begun. Or maybe it hasn't?
Please log in or register for a new account to continue reading.
To the Editor,
The rehabilitation of the Heathcote Road Bridge has begun. Or maybe it hasn't?
Several times a week I'll drive though the Heathcote Five Corners and while construction cones have been placed in the right lane, there's no construction taking place. Zero. Day after day, week after week, drivers are forced into a single lane. Cars can be backed up all the way to Supply Field.
The situation will only get worse when it’s back to school and buses and additional traffic are added to the backup. My obvious suggestion: remove the construction cones until work actually begins on the bridge. This will temporarily remedy the situation and end the hassle of driving in the area.
JOHN GOODMAN
Scarsdale Road
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.