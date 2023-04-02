The following letter to the community is published at the writers’ request.
Dear Scarsdale residents and families,
We are Girl Scout Troop #2688 and we have a mission. We need to collect 500 pounds of clean stretchy plastic that can’t be recycled by the town by the end of the school year.
Some examples of this are: bubble wrap, dry cleaning bags, Ziploc bags, plastic bags, bread bags, cereal inserts and Saran Wrap from your vegetables.
Why not just throw it all out, you may ask? Well, we are helping our community and environment by collecting this plastic to make an impact. NexTrex is a company running a program, which will send us a bench made from recycled plastic if we reach our goal. The bench will be placed outside the Betty Taubert Girl Scout House for public use. This kind of plastic is most commonly dumped into landfills and oceans affecting not just life on Earth but also Earth itself. We need your help to reach our goal.
Please join our efforts and drop your plastics at one of our four public bins around town: at the GS House, 37 Wayside Lane around the back/facing the field under the awning. Or we have bins on the porches of 12 Barry Road; 168 Nelson Road and 164 Gaylor Road. The plastic must be clean, dry and free of food and organic residue.
To view FAQs about plastic wrap recycling and lists of what we can and cannot accept, visit https://nextrex.com/view/educate#materials1.
Debra Zitrin
Emilie Cordell
Johanna Clark
Co-leaders
With the 7th graders in Cadette Troop #2688
