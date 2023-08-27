Thank you for helping the wonderful Andrea Glover shine a light on the need for postpartum mental health support in our community via Amy Bochner’s beautiful feature in the Aug. 18 edition [“Perinatal support group makes the unspoken spoken”].
As a fellow local mom and social worker certified in perinatal mental health, I deeply recognize how issues like anxiety and depression, loneliness, and the weight of the maternal mental load continue to affect women, whether they are new or seasoned parents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.