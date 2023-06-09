There has been a Girl Scouts House in Scarsdale for more than 80 years. It is a jewel in our community, used not only by the Scarsdale Edgemont Girl Scouts (SEGS) but also by Scarsdale Recreation Department programs and many other community organizations. The Betty Taubert Girl Scout House is essential to the 425 girls who currently make up Scarsdale Edgemont Girl Scouts. Having a dedicated location for troop meetings, trainings and community service events is at the heart of ensuring our girls have the opportunity to fulfill the Girl Scouts mission of “building young women of courage, confidence and character who make the world a better place.”
Like any home, the Girl Scouts House needs to be maintained and updated. We are currently more than halfway to our $25,000 goal in a fundraising campaign to fund long-awaited repairs and updates. Now we need the community’s support. We need help to ensure that Betty’s House will continue to be a place that empowers girls, supports their future success and welcomes generations of Girls Scouts to come, and is also a well-maintained home for so many other Scarsdale groups.
