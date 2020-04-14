The following letter to the community is published at the writers’ request.
Dear Scarsdale Community,
A little more than four weeks ago our lives were forever altered by the confirmation of the first case of COVID-19 in Westchester County. Since then, our beloved White Plains Hospital has been transformed, operating at a capacity we never thought imaginable as we do everything possible to fight this invisible enemy.
Our doctors, nurses and staff are on the front lines, risking their lives every day, and exhibiting an unforgettable display of selflessness, dedication and compassion in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
We need your help now more than ever as the number of cases continues to climb.
Please consider making a tax-deductible contribution to support our efforts. Below are some of the hospital’s specific needs (we need multiples of everything), which your generous gift will help support:
$250,000: ICU expansion to outfit additional units for critical patients (per ICU unit)
$50,000: Improvements to Emergency Department Testing and Screening
$25,000: Mobile Testing Facility
$20,000: Glidescope (for intubation)
$12,000: Daily cost for Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)
$10,000: Disinfectant products
$6,000: Enovate Workstation on Wheels (WOW)
$3,000: TytoPro Telehealth Device, enabling remote physician care
$2,700: Spot Vital Signs Monitor, measuring temp, pulse oximetry, blood pressure
$1,000: ASCOM Phone and Charger for wireless on-site communication
$160: IV Pole
$50: No Touch Thermometer.
If you already supported the hospital’s COVID-19 Relief Fund, thank you. The impact of your generosity is profound. For those who would like to contribute, visit wphospital.org/covid19help. For more information, contact Megan McMullen in the foundation office 914-681-2261 or mmcmullen@wphospital.org.
Thank you again for your support of our hospital. Any amount makes a difference and is so appreciated.
DARA GRUENBERG and SCOTT KLEINMAN
COVID-19 Relief Campaign, co-chairs
White Plains Hospital Foundation Board Members
