We now understand how a small group in town operates. It’s exhausting.
Here’s how it goes: 1) Criticize everything; 2) Float reductive claims that are false, but with just enough veracity to be plausible; 3) See what catches attention; 4) Fear mongering by simplifying complex issues into an us-against-them mob mentality; 5) Call every civic act incompetent, even the most benign and trustworthy; and 6) Hope for yelling and fury.
Then: 7) Claim to know better, to have always known better; and finally 8) Offer a “choice” as the ready-to-clean-house outsider.
Sound familiar?
Serving as a trustee is hard work, made harder by these unrelenting machinations that go far beyond legitimate calls for accountability. While trustees seek to manage our tax burden while providing, even improving, desired community services, they face constant personal attacks and false claims. It’s enough.
Village governance is transparent, lawful and working for us. And while there is always room for process improvement, that work requires an open mind and a willingness to reflect and compromise through respectful deliberation. It also requires respect for the rule of law. So, folks, if it sounds like a debacle, it isn’t. If it sounds like a catastrophe, it’s not. If it sounds too bad to be true, it’s not true. Don’t believe the hype.
I am grateful our thorough nonpartisan process yet again produced excellent candidates: incumbent trustees Justin Arest and Lena Crandall and new nominee Randy Whitestone are vetted and committed to serving all of Scarsdale with integrity, experience, character and respect.
Let’s leave the divisive, chaotic party politics for the national stage and continue to support good governance in our wonderful community. Please mark your calendars to vote Wednesday, March 18.
Scarsdale has seen this before and has rejected it. Here we go again.
DIANE GREENWALD
Oak Lane
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.