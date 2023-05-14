Although I have not had a child go through Scarsdale High School yet, I do reliably attend the plays held in the auditorium there each fall and spring. My seventh grade daughter is an avid theater lover. She participates in the annual Scarsdale Middle School productions and is involved in shows produced by Sandbox (a local theater group) twice yearly. It is a real passion of hers and gives her life great meaning and purpose. It has unlocked a level of natural confidence and self-assuredness that I am thrilled to see. Her love of the performing arts, I suspect, will only continue to grow. For this reason, having a renovated, high-quality and high-tech theater at Scarsdale High School is a top priority of mine.
The bond seems like a sensible way to fund the auditorium project. I encourage all eligible Scarsdale voters to cast their vote in favor of the bond so the district can provide a much-needed renovation to the high school auditorium. Today’s young students stand to benefit from it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.