Hartsdale is in a safety emergency.
A pedestrian was seriously injured in Hartsdale on Dec. 13 when crossing E. Hartsdale Avenue and hit by a car.
A death occurred in 2018 when a pedestrian crossing Central Avenue was hit. This October, two teenagers in a crosswalk near Sacred Heart Church on Central Avenue were hit and seriously injured. At Four Corners in Hartsdale, 353 pedestrian, vehicular and bicycle incidents resulted in 70 injuries from 2010 to 2017.
Seeing that speeding and pedestrian safety have been falling on deaf ears, the Hartsdale Neighbors Association (HNA) formed a Public Safety Committee in September.
We are in dialogue with police Chief Brian Ryan about the crosswalk problems on Central and how residents want rules of the road better enforced on East Hartsdale: they cite speeding, double parking and people passing illegally as high concerns. He is eager to help and agreed to be at our community meeting next month.
The Greenburgh Town Board also needs to urgently step up to the plate with the following:
Immediately provide a list of all safety-related initiatives impacting Hartsdale in the 2020 budget so that resident input can be provided.
Extend the ongoing Four Corners traffic safety study to become a comprehensive five-year Hartsdale safety study so that major corridors and problems are studied in the next 6 months — with a timetable for action. Coordinate all studies and have the same firm as lead on all studies. Chief Ryan should be consulted to ensure that the best safety experts work with that firm. Provide whatever funding is needed to implement.
Stop ad hoc activities and engage residents. Some speed bumps are being installed and traffic lights being funded by or planned by New York State Department of Transportation without wide citizen input and before the current traffic studies are completed. They may be piecemeal solutions that do not work as well as a comprehensive approach.
Fund other safety measures that ongoing studies show fall into the TOG responsibility — don’t rely on future grants.
Provide periodic updates with study results, accomplishments, data and implementation. Include the HNA and impacted neighborhoods in discussions — unlike the board’s meeting at Sacred Heart Church.
Focus on the unincorporated Greenburgh and share any townwide best practices, information on townwide data patterns, analysis and budgeting related to safety. Look to do what local groups cannot.
Be a stronger advocate for Hartsdale with the state, which owns West Hartsdale and Central avenues.
Hartsdale residents are out of patience and demand to be treated better. There have been too many people killed and seriously injured. The town board and police must show urgency and support HNA outreach. This literally is a life and death issue.
PATRICE INGRASSIA
Chair, Public Safety Committee
Hartsdale Neighbors Association
