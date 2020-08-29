As concerned Scarsdale citizens and as members of the Scarsdale Citizens’ Non-Partisan Party Campaign Committee, the committee knows that voting matters. And during this pandemic, voting safely matters even more.
If a voter voted by absentee ballot this past March before the village election was postponed, that vote has been safeguarded by the Scarsdale village clerk, is still valid and will be counted in determining the results of the election.
At this time, we offer the current information on voting safely in the upcoming village election scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 15:
Friday, Sept. 4: The last day to register to vote with the Westchester County Board of Elections. Registration information is available here: https://citizenparticipation.westchestergov.com/register-to-vote.
Tuesday, Sept. 8: The last day an application for an absentee ballot can be received by mail and be processed by the village clerk.
As per the recent legislation signed by Gov. Andrew Cuomo, the risk of contracting or spreading a disease (at this time, COVID-19) is a permissible reason for voting absentee. To obtain an application for an absentee ballot, download the form at: https://www.scarsdale.com/DocumentCenter/View/1254/Village-Election-Absentee-Ballot-Application-PDF. Check the temporary illness box on the application.
Monday, Sept. 14: The applicant or the applicant’s agent can submit an application for an absentee ballot in person and receive a ballot from the village clerk.
Tuesday, Sept. 15: Election Day, and the last date the village clerk can accept absentee ballots in person or by mail for counting.
For those who wish to vote in person, the polls will be located at the Scarsdale Congregational Church, 1 Heathcote Road, for all election districts. They will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. CDC guidelines and NYS regulations regarding in-person voting will be observed.
Voting safely matters.
Jon Mark
Eli Mattioli
Art Rublin
Members SCNPPCC
