To my everlasting regret, I came late to Hudson Stage, but every one of the plays I have seen there since 2016 has rivaled or exceeded the best of Off Broadway. Now, after 23 years, co-founders and producers Olivia Sklar and Denise Bessette are bringing down the curtain on their professional theater in Armonk, a showcase for the talents of so many unsung playwrights, directors, actors and set designers.
Among those talented professionals are Scarsdale native Jess Chayes, skillful director of Hudson Stage’s last production, “Off Peak,” and Brenda Withers of Irvington, who wrote this amusing, insightful and poignant story of two 50-ish ex-lovers who reconnect on a commuter train. Kurt Rhoads and Nance Williamson, a married couple who have appeared in 68 plays together, star. The set by Sasha Schwartz is a perfect reproduction of an old Metro-North train car.
Sarita (Williamson) seems to have moved on after 17 years, but Martin (Rhoads) is haunted by regret for his selfish behavior and a need to make amends, all informed by an awakened feminist consciousness. His conciliatory efforts don’t have the effect he intends.
I highly recommend “Off Peak,” which winds up its run this weekend. Go and applaud this superb company’s last production! Performances are Friday, May 6, and Saturday, May 7, in the Whippoorwill Theatre at North Castle Library, Kent Place, Armonk.
LINDA LEAVITT
Stamford
