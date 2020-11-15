Seventy-five years ago U.S. Army Lt. Richard Kemper was killed in World War II. Kemper’s parents moved to 263 Griffen Ave. in Scarsdale after he was killed and the Richard Kemper Memorial Park was established on the grounds of Mamaroneck High School.
Along with other allied soldiers he was not just fighting to defend his country. He and they were also fighting to defeat fascism and create a just world order. And thankfully as a result of their sacrifices fascism was defeated, the United Nations was created, and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and other international human rights documents specifying those things to which everyone should be entitled were drafted, signed and ratified.
Today the nonprofit Kemper Human Rights Education Foundation (KHREF) sponsors human rights essay contests for high school students. This year — the 20th year running of the contest for students in the U.S. — KHREF is offering a first prize of $1,000 and a second prize of $500 to the students judged to have written the best answers to the following question:
Confronted with the coronavirus pandemic, countries around the world are making policy changes that affect human rights. How well is the United States meeting the goals of limiting the spread of the virus and preserving human rights? If there is a single issue that stands out above all the others, feel free to focus on that issue. In answering this question, consider the following quote from COVID-19 and Human Rights, a document published by the United Nations in April of this year: “Against a backdrop of rising ethno-nationalism, populism, authoritarianism and pushback against human rights in some countries, the crisis can provide a pretext to adopt repressive measures for purposes unrelated to the pandemic. The instability and fear that the pandemic engenders is exacerbating existing human rights concerns, such as discrimination against certain groups, hate speech, xenophobia, attacks and forced returns of refugees and asylum-seekers, mistreatment of migrants, and sexual and gender-based violence, as well as limited access to sexual and reproductive health and rights.”
The deadline for submissions is Dec. 10, which is Human Rights Day [so designated to commemorate the date in 1948 when the UN General Assembly adopted the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.]
More information about KHREF, the essays of past winners, and a downloadable flyer describing the contest’s criteria and where and how to submit essays may be found at khref.org.
PAUL CANTOR
Norwalk, Connecticut
