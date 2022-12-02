Hyatt Field Park is a Scarsdale gem known for its popular zipline in an immersive playground. For kids of all ages, the park also has a basketball court, and two baseball fields with tended diamonds and backstops where seasonal team games are scheduled. Located along Grand Boulevard and Potter Road only a few minutes from the village center, the 5-acre park was built in 1949-52 and completely renovated in 2016 with uniquely designed, colorful equipment. In addition to the zipline, the playground features an elaborate rope jungle gym, toddler swings, slides and a scooter track. Unique to this park are a few pieces of fitness equipment sized for adults.
All year families and children flock to the park for fresh air and bonding time. The park even includes rare amenities for playgrounds: restrooms and a water fountain. The ample green space and large open fields, when not in use by organized sports, are ideal for casual games and family picnics. Visitors are welcome to bring their own equipment, which has included frisbees, soccer balls and even Spikeball setups.
