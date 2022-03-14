In 2004 the Oratorio Society of New York and the Westchester Choral Society, with which I sang, gave two concerts in the Czech Republic performing Antonin Dvorak’s Stabat Mater followed by two concerts of the Stabat Mater in Russia accompanied by a Russian orchestra.
After the second concert in Russia I expressed to one of the cellists in the orchestra what a pleasure it had been to perform with her and with the Russian musicians. “I’m not Russian,” she said emphatically. “I’m from Ukraine.”
I often think of her these days.
Donald Nawi
Chateaux Circle
