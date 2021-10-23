I’ve been reading with interest and concern about the status of the Scarsdale Pool Complex. We as a community must rally around this gem. As one who grew up in Scarsdale, and later raised my family here, the pool has always been a gathering place, none more so than during the pandemic, when we could find respite and safe socializing during these challenging times. I thus agree that the expenditure of funds to study and make recommendations to assure the pool’s ongoing viability is a prudent investment in this community resource.
At the same time, it is noteworthy that the number of applications to construct private in-ground swimming pools in Scarsdale has reached staggering numbers. By my informal count, it seems there are multiple applications appearing in the Public Notices section of the Inquirer every week. Putting aside for a moment the environmental impact of having dozens of pools constructed in our “Village in the Park,” it stands to reason that the more private pools are approved, the less people will be using our public pool complex.
While there is little the village can do to arbitrarily refuse to grant approvals for new pools, here is an idea: As a condition of approval for any new private in-ground pool being constructed, a significant fee should be imposed to go toward a municipal pool complex endowment fund. I’m sure there are folks who won’t like this idea, but if it discourages some from building their own pools, or it adds funds to our community gem, it is worth it.
Daniel Reingold
Greenacres Avenue
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.