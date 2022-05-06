My wife and I have lived in Scarsdale for 36 years. Our children grew up here and my daughter and son-in-law recently bought a house here. It is a wonderful community and one of the features that makes it so wonderful is the Scarsdale pool. We join every year. Our children swam there, we swim there and now, when our grandchildren visit in the summer, one of the first things they ask is “Nanny, when can we go to the pool?”
The pool complex is in a lovely, relaxing, sylvan setting. Its popularity is evident in the smiling faces of the parents and children at the pool and, in recent years, the alacrity in which nonresident permits are sold out. The pool is a great asset to the community. Should some safety improvements and enhancements be made? Sure, but let’s make them as expeditiously, economically and efficiently as possible so that the pool can continue to be a jewel in Scarsdale’s crown for generations of residents — young and old.
Harold Aspis
Heathcote Road
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.