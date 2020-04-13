As we all try to keep busy and distracted from spending too much time on the spread of COVID-19, I took this opportunity to take on one of the most daunting projects in the house…. cleaning the attic. My attic not only contains the standard art projects of my children in their early years, but much of the memorabilia of my mother and grandmother (sadly neither are with me today).
As I made my way from dusty box to dusty box, I came across artifacts that reminded me of their courage during challenging times in their life. I found the original paperwork from June 28, 1946 when my family changed their legal name in order to disguise their Jewish heritage for personal safety concerns given the anti-Semitic climate. I also amazingly found the original immigration paperwork stamped July 9, 1960 when my family arrived from Budapest, Hungary, to New York to escape Soviet repression. I had heard stories of my family’s escape from Budapest but had not seen the documents (with their young photos) that made these major life events real.
While we are not facing these same life challenges, I believe our families and neighbors are being challenged by something that will be remembered in our life’s history. We must find strength, support each other and be grateful for family and the freedoms that we have living where we do. I like to think that my mom and grandmother wanted me to find these documents at this time to remind me to be strong and grateful, and to tell me that we will get through this challenge as they did many years ago.
KATHY KNUDSEN
Montrose Road
