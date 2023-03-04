During the pandemic, the village of Scarsdale provided exercise classes for senior citizens via Zoom, and they were indeed a godsend. Now Scarsdale residents who are senior citizens may wish to know that the classes have resumed in person at the Girl Scout House.
The classes (chair yoga on Mondays, strength and balance on Wednesdays, and tai chi on Thursdays) will continue to be offered on Zoom, as they have been during the pandemic. All classes are free to Scarsdale residents over 60 years old, who must register with the recreation department by calling 914-722-1160 or online at scarsdale.com and join Scarsdale Seniors for a very small annual fee.
