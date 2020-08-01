The following letter to Dr. Thomas Hagerman and members of the Restart Steering Committee is excerpted and reprinted with the writers’ permission.
The Scarsdale High School PTA Executive Committee appreciates the efforts of all of the Scarsdale Restart Committees and the tremendous undertaking involved in reopening Scarsdale schools in a safe and timely manner.
We acknowledge how difficult the task is for the district to develop a plan for high school students which delivers the Scarsdale model of choice in course selection while adhering to the new health and safety measures required by the state. An innovative solution, however, could both preserve student choice while still allowing for some component of in-person engagement. The possibility that all high school students might be moved to remote learning while plans for all other students include in-person learning is troubling. We urge the district to think deeply and creatively about how to bring high school students back on campus as it formulates plans for September and beyond.
We would highlight the following needs of high school students that will go unmet with a fully remote learning model:
Social and emotional well-being — Social connections are paramount to healthy adolescent development and emotional well-being. The ability to maintain relationships and social connections is not only critical for our students’ overall mental health but also impacts their ability to learn.
Transition to a new school year — Starting the school year under a fully remote scenario would significantly hamper the ability of both teachers and students to develop relationships that are essential to learning. This is especially true for our freshmen as they transition to a new school.
Diversity of learning modalities — Creative solutions should be considered which address the different learning needs with in-person learning options wherever possible, particularly for students requiring special education services.
The SHS PTA Executive Committee is also disappointed by the lack of early transparency and missteps in the restart planning process:
1. The district did not seek widespread community input early enough in the restart process. The survey to parents, while welcomed and utilized by the majority of families in our community, was implemented too late to be integrated fully into the planning process.
2. Furthermore, the district has not yet sought feedback on the full range of scenarios under consideration, including a scenario whereby some students receive in-person learning and others do not.
The Scarsdale Executive PTA Committee respects the magnitude of the district’s task to develop a plan for September, and the tight time frame under which this work is being done. However, before plans are finalized and submitted for approval, we ask that every effort be made to deliver some component of in-person experience at the high school while maintaining course choice; we believe that both are vital to the total success of students and teachers.
LEANNE FREDA
SHS PTA president 2020-21
and the SHS PTA
Executive Committee
NOTE: SHS PTA president-elect Joey Silberfein recused herself from this statement, as she is a member of the District Restart Steering Committee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.