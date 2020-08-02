My husband and I are the parents of a rising ninth grader and a rising seventh grader. We respect that much time and effort has gone into planning for the upcoming year. Recent information shared with SHS parents casts doubt on the likelihood of any in-person high school learning taking place, and that is absolutely, categorically unacceptable. Our children must return to school.
We understand:
• these are challenging and uncertain times;
• there are significant restrictions placed on schools;
• it may be hard to meet all standards set by state and federal agencies;
• people have legitimate health concerns.
However, none of these points justify the elimination of in-person learning for students in high school.
First: PPE works. This isn’t a nebulous, unformed idea: It is based on both my reading of the literature and my personal experience. I am an emergency physician who worked directly with COVID patients throughout this spring and summer. I’ve worn my PPE religiously, and I have neither gotten COVID nor seroconverted. Middle and high school students can wear a surgical mask and a face shield, and can safely participate in smaller classes.
Second: Tweens and teens require social contact in school for normal psychological growth and functioning. Suicide rates tripled from 2007 to 2017, and with the onset of the pandemic and lockdown, anxiety, depression and adverse coping reactions have spiked. Children need in-person school not for their “social life,” as some have flippantly commented, but for normal growth and development. They are at higher risk of death from suicide than they are from COVID, and this is a real concern.
Third: The online learning offered in the spring was abysmal. We understand that it was new for the teachers as well as for the students, and we were willing to forgive the errors that we saw as we felt all were doing the best they could with a difficult situation. However, let us be clear: that online learning is unacceptable and will not meet the academic or developmental needs of our children. Inability to perform science experiments, work on group projects, participate in synchronous small-group discussions, and interact with peers will make it impossible for our children to receive an adequate education.
There is no reason teachers cannot be provided with envo masks (https://envomask.com) and that we, as a community, cannot come together to provide other supplies as needed. Finally, for those who feel their children truly cannot attend school — and for those who are under the weather but not sick enough to miss school — cameras in the classroom will enable all to participate.
We understand and support the need for staggered start/end times, smaller class sizes, fewer days in school and possibly a hybrid model. We understand and empathize with those who are truly concerned about personal risk. But this district is in the business of educating children. We ask that you do that. And that you do it in person.
KIMBERLY GREENE-LIEBOWITZ
Walworth Avenue
