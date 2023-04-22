Less than 10 years ago, landscaping companies would typically wait until the beginning of May for their first seasonal visit, timed for when the grass started to grow in earnest. This first visit would be combined with the cleaning up of branches and some plant debris, and this extra effort would be charged for as a “spring cleanup.”

Today most landscaping companies have been expanding these cleanups. They start earlier and last longer. The cleaning effort in the fall is often dragged out over several weeks. While the leaves on the driveways and hardscapes need some management, self-respecting landscapers today should know better than to blow leaves off the lawn and from planting beds. The blowing rids the soil of important nutrients and can hardly be considered a service to the yard.

