Ken Mazer is a longtime Scarsdale neighbor and friend, so I was very, very happy to learn that our Citizens Nominating Committee has selected Ken as a candidate for the Scarsdale Village Board of Trustees. I cannot think of a better-suited resident to represent all of us. Ken is level-headed, inquisitive, respectful of everyone he comes across and a great listener. It is these qualities that will make him an effective village leader, and he will represent you well, no matter your personal beliefs or background.
I could sum up Ken by saying that he would run into a burning building for you. Literally. He has been a Scarsdale Volunteer Firefighter for 22 years, where he rose to lieutenant, then was elected president of Company #2 by his peers. If this were his only accomplishment, I would say it is more than sufficient dedication to our village to drive all of us to the polls to vote in support of Ken. This willingness to serve all of us, for the safety and well-being of our village, speaks volumes about Ken.
With so many accomplishments, Ken still carries himself with kindness and modesty. You could be his friend for years and never quite know the extent of his volunteer efforts on behalf of education, hunger, domestic violence and refugees.
Having had a son who graduated from Scarsdale High School and children now in elementary and middle school, Ken has broad exposure to life in the village among many different constituents.
As someone who founded his own business and led it to success, you can be sure he will oversee with diligence the important fiscal decisions that face Scarsdale. For those of us who want to see Scarsdale thrive as one of the most desirable communities in the country for yet another generation, we would be well served to take the time to vote and support Ken Mazer.
MICHAEL SUZMAN, M.D.
Horseguard Lane
