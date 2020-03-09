Edgewood resident Randall (Randy) Whitestone is a candidate for village trustee in the election on March 18. Scarsdale has an exciting opportunity to elect an intelligent and thoughtful leader to help steer our village in the coming years. He has a long family history in Scarsdale and not only raised his children here but chose to stay even when they grew up and moved away, as children do.
I have known Randy for more than 20 years and have found him to be a calm and steady voice in any discussion. He always seeks consensus in a thoughtful, rational manner. He cares about the issues that are of concern to our residents, such as education and taxes. He has no axe to grind but will listen to the various voices before reaching a decision.
I feel confident that Randy will make a great trustee and commend him to the voters.
SUSAN DUNCAN
Lyons Road
