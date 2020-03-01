Elections for village office approach in March and I would like to offer a recommendation and request for support for my good friend, Randy Whitestone, for Scarsdale’s nonpartisan system and for the other candidates on the Citizens Nominating Committee (CNC) nonpartisan slate as well.
I have known Randy for 25 years, first meeting while working on the Fiscal Affairs Committee of the then Town and Village Civic Club (TVCC). He made valuable contributions to our committee reports over several years and demonstrated a complete understanding of the village accounts. There were always many people who were willing to append their name to the reports without ever attending a session, but Randy was one who was willing to share the actual work. He has always been the type of person who draws other people into groups, and into conversations, wherever he happens to be, be it our book club, the train posse of people who meet on the tracks every morning, a working committee, or cocktail party. He invites people around him to join in and respects their views. I think he would make an excellent contribution to our village board, willing to hear people out.
The other CNC candidates for trustee should be known already to the community for their ongoing work and experience. Justin Arest has been the liaison to the Overhill Neighborhood Association, of which I am a member, and has provided a willing ear to our group, showing up for evening meetings to hear our complaints and comments. His real estate experience is very valuable to understanding the complex issues of development on the Freightway site currently before the board.
Lena Crandall has always been a voice for the environment and sustainability in the community, having been active on the Friends of Scarsdale Parks for many years before joining the village. She has demonstrated that she has the even temperament required for village board service.
The village justice, Joaquin Alemany, is running unopposed for another well-deserved term on the slate.
Finally, I would encourage all citizens to turn out and vote for the CNC’s nonpartisan slate Wednesday, March 18 at the Scarsdale Congregational Church, 1 Heathcote Road.
Participation gives our political system the support it deserves having served our village well for many decades.
DAVID E. BUCHEN
Circle Road
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.