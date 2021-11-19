I was greatly saddened to read this short, disheartening letter by Mr. Hartzell [“Just say no to marijuana outlets in Scarsdale,” Nov. 12]. It seems our beloved Scarsdale Inquirer is quick to take up the banner of negativity about marijuana dispensaries when readers write to express viewpoints only in alignment with its own.
Permit me to tell you my viewpoint, as this issue of the relatively newfound New York marijuana law resonates very deeply with me, a 64-year-old white male resident of Eastchester and 20-year resident of Garth Road: We should only be so lucky as to have a small, elegant, tasteful, designer marijuana dispensary in our neighborhood!
When I visited my native California this past summer and visited one of the many marijuana emporiums available to adults over the age of 21 (incidentally, I have been a New York State medical marijuana card-carrying citizen for several years as a sufferer of chronic migraine headaches), tears literally came to my eyes. When I saw how magnificent and colorful these pot stores were — the variety, the friendliness of the staff — and when I thought of how I used to have to lie to my parents, sneak and hide from the authorities just to take a few puffs, it all made me feel indescribably emotional.
So, when I hear Mr. Hartzell cavalierly say, with no basis in fact whatsoever, “Everyone knows that marijuana is the drug that not only debilitates youth ...,” he doesn’t know what he’s talking about.
What debilitates youth is having poor role models and being exposed to toxic media, inter alia. The losers, deadheads and chronic druggies will take you down with them if that’s the crowd you choose to hang around with. Then, Mr. Hartzell further throws shade on marijuana by saying, “[it] is the leader in leading youth to harder and even more deadly drugs.” Geez! I wasn’t aware Gov. Cuomo was trying to kill us all by legalizing maryjane.
I wish The Scarsdale Inquirer would be a little more judicious in what letters it decides to print. It’s getting to sound a little John Birchy.
DAVID J. JUTT
Garth Road, Eastchester
Editor’s note: The Inquirer publishes all letters to the editor that meet our guidelines, and does not suppress or promote opinions on any side of any issue.
