After reading the March 18 Inquirer article “Power Struggle continues for Con Ed customers in New York,” I agreed with Gov. Hochul’s assessment that the rising energy costs are “a painful reminder” of New York’s reliance on fossil fuels.
Since the 1970s, fossil fuels have been unreliable in terms of availability and costs. My first recollection as a new driver then was the long lines at gas stations. The government tried to reduce the wait time by only allowing odd or even numbered license plates on a particular day. Then in 2008 when my son got his driver’s license, he racked up an $800 gas bill in one month due to a sudden gas price increase.
We are also paying another price. Using fossil fuels for energy has exacted an enormous toll on our health and the environment, from air and water pollution to global warming.
When I was in high school, I did not know a single person who suffered from asthma. But when my children were in school there were many students with asthma, including my daughter.
Furthermore, each year thousands of oil spills affect U.S. waters, the cost of which we must consider. Two of the most iconic incidents are the Exxon Valdez oil spill in 1989 in Alaska, where the fishermen and wildlife have still not fully recovered, and BP’s Gulf of Mexico rig explosion and oil spill in 2010, in which 11 workers were killed and many injured.
And let’s not forget the massive Boston gas explosions in September of 2018 that killed one man and injured dozens more. Firefighters fought more than 80 blazes and thousands of people were evacuated from their homes. This must be why Con Edison sends out numerous safety reminders for gas leaks.
Since February 2020 our house does not use fossil fuel for home heating, and this winter our Con Ed energy bill stayed about the same. This was not true for our neighbors who continued heating their houses with fossil fuel. The electricity that runs our two new heat pumps comes from clean energy, mostly wind turbines. Heating our home using clean energy is less expensive than if we had stayed with a fossil fuel heating system.
I am glad Gov. Hochul announced an ambitious renewable energy and job creation plan in her 2022 State of the State address. The sooner we get off fossil fuels, the cleaner our air and water will be. Plus, many more people will benefit from safe and reliable electricity with stable costs, as we do in our home.
Elaine Weir
Brewster Road
