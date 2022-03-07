It is my pleasure to write this letter in support of Ken Mazer’s candidacy for village trustee. I have known Ken for nearly 20 years and I can say without hesitancy that he is an excellent choice for trustee. Ken will work tirelessly to improve our community in meaningful ways.
Among his many talents, Ken is a great questioner and listener. He is truly interested in learning about others, hearing their viewpoints and concerns. He enjoys understanding what issues trouble his friends and colleagues and developing solutions to make the community better. More importantly, Ken’s instincts are always to think of how he can improve the entire community for the benefit of all, not just how he can make things better for himself.
Ken has lived in Scarsdale for more than 25 years. He has been a member of the Scarsdale Volunteer Fire Department for 22 years. Ken served as a lieutenant for 12 years and was elected president for eight years. Ken has also devoted a great deal of time and energy to other community service. Among other things, Ken has been chairman of a grant-making foundation at UJA-Federation of New York that funds programs to address numerous issues, including food insecurity, women’s empowerment and social justice. Ken also served on the board of several important nonprofits, including the Bronx Lab School, an innovative public high school serving an underprivileged population and the New York Association of New Americans, which provides one-stop services for refugees.
Ken also has a unique perspective on our schools, village taxes and the impact they have on our community and home values — having raised his son in Scarsdale, who now has graduated college and has begun a career, while also having two younger daughters in elementary and middle school. Ken’s circle of friends includes both residents with children in school and those whose children have graduated — and Ken listens to and can understand the viewpoints of both. Please vote for Ken on Tuesday, March 15, as he will be a great benefit to our community.
SCHUYLER CARROLL
Elm Road
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.