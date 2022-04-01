The recent Shelbourne ruling has become a serious headache for those who oppose Edgemont’s incorporation as Greenburgh’s seventh village.
In Shelbourne, the Greenburgh Town Board granted a special permit to construct an assisted living facility in Edgemont at a location where it normally would not be permitted. Edgemont residents are uniquely affected by the development, as it will result in dramatically increased emergency vehicle traffic on the steep, winding portions of Underhill Road, which are particularly ill suited for it.
Edgemont residents who lived near the site sued to block the permit, but the trial court ruled that they had no “standing” — that is, no interest different from the public at large that would give them a right to sue — even if the town acted unlawfully. The appellate court affirmed that ruling.
This means that for Edgemont residents to have any future practical control over land use in Edgemont, they must incorporate as a village.
Eager to resist this conclusion, the chair of the town of Greenburgh Planning Board wrote a letter to the Inquirer [“Greenburgh Fire District, EIC and the big Shelbourne mistake” Feb. 25] stating that “Edgemont residents could have had legal recourse if any Edgemont resident within 500 feet of Shelbourne had joined the lawsuits,” but “[t]hey did not.” Another letter writer in a follow-up letter said the same thing [“Edgemont Incorporation Committee lawyers, you know better,” March 11].
Those statements were incorrect. As I pointed out in response, the trial court decision itself — quoting from the residents’ pleadings — states that three of the petitioners reside on property that “abuts the proposed project,” and two others reside on and own another property that “together are within 141 feet of the proposed project,” and others live “within 283 feet of the proposed project.”
In last week’s Inquirer [“Paraphrasing GW Bush: ‘Fool me, you can’t get fooled again’,” March 25], the letter writer wrote that the quoted statements were merely “allegations, which the courts rejected,” adding “the court found the residents were not in ‘sufficient proximity’ to the project or property,” and that “[e]ither they weren’t as close as [the attorney] claims, or they failed to present evidence of the actual distance to the court.”
Those statements are misleading. There was no trial, no “evidence” was heard and the court did not purport to make any “findings.” The decision was made on a motion to dismiss. At that stage — as the trial court stated — “the alleged facts are to be accepted as true,” and the court must make its decision “irrespective of the level of evidentiary support proffered.”
In short, the court ruled that even assuming the residents’ allegations were true, they still had no standing. And if residents who live directly next door to a project have no right to sue, as the courts ruled here, how could anyone else?
Because the ruling goes against well-established precedent, [as counsel to the residents and civic association] I have asked New York’s highest court to review the decision. Unless the Court of Appeals corrects the ruling, Edgemont residents may find themselves without recourse against unlawful land use decisions by the town, which is reason to incorporate.
Bob Bernstein
Old Colony Road
Hartsdale
